‘They have humiliated me, trampled on me and made me see fire; today I work with tears’: the public calls for Roberto ‘la Tuka’ Ordóñez, marginalized by Aucas | Soccer | sports

Roberto Ordóñez Ayoví, champion striker of Ecuador in 2019 as a symbol of the Manta Dolphin, today feels “humiliated, trampled” in the ranks of Aucas. better known as the Tukathe experienced soccer player (36 years old) expressed his discomfort this Tuesday due to an alleged mistreatment received by the Quito club, that he marginalized him this year to training with the lower divisions and for which he claims a debt of nine months.

“I don’t know what the board wants. I thought that in January I was going to be taken into account, but they have left me behind, training with the sub-16, sub-18… I am in a category where I cannot even move, ”Ordóñez declared in dialogue with radio Sports area.

In January 2021 and after a campaign with Emelec, the Tuka signed contract for two seasons with Aucas. He played ten games and scored two goals in the LigaPro Serie A until May 30 of that year, the last day he played in the first team of the Orientals, two months after the arrival of Argentine coach Héctor Bidoglio. Ordóñez was then sent to the reserves and finally loaned out to Manta, where he finished the year.

Back in Quito this 2022, the attacker did not find space and the Aucas board was analyzing offers to transfer him.

“I had several options, from Peru, from Bolivia, two options in the country, and even then we couldn’t reach an agreement to loan me out like the previous year. I don’t know what the way to reach an agreement is,” Ordóñez said this day.

And he was honest: “They have humiliated me, they have trampled on me, they have made me see fire. I always think of my family; That is why today I give a note, because it is impossible to leave the institution when nine months are owed to me.. The last month I received was June (2021), because I spoke with my lawyer. From now on I did not receive a single sucre until today.”

According to the player, there was disrespect on the part of the Quito club when it decided not to have his services on the Bidoglio campus, despite having a contract until December 2022. “I work with tears. They took me out of the stadium (Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda) with a guard. The authorization was that I did not enter; I couldn’t even get my stuff out,” he said.

“It is painful, sad what is happening to me. You can’t give away everything you’ve worked on,” added the Guayaquil native. “I am Roberto Ordóñez, and for what I have earned, I have worked, I deserve respect; but I have not received that from the directors of Aucas”.

Ordóñez, who will turn 37 in May, made his debut in the first category (B) in 2007, with Manta. Since then, he has also played for other clubs in Ecuador, such as the Loja League, University Technician, Rocafuerte, River, Mushuc Runa, Yellow Force, Delfin and Emelec. In 2016 he played a campaign in the second of Mexico with Cimarrones de Sonora.

with the cetaceans, the Tuka He became the national champion in 2019. (D)