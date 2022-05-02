They have leaked the first official trailer for the sequel!

The return to Pandora is more real than ever. The first trailer for Avatar 2, the sequel to the James Cameron saga, has just been leaked online.

We already have here first trailer for Avatar 2! After having known the name of the sequel and after having seen the first official images, we now have an important leak. As we already told you, Disney I was going to take advantage of the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to present the first official preview of Avatar 2. However, as screenings and tests are already being done on the film by Marvel Studios in theaters, it didn’t take long to leak this first trailer for the film James Cameron. A film that represents the return to Pandora and the return of a very successful film saga, since it was the highest grossing film in history until the release of Avengers: Endgame.

As you can see, he trailer of Avatar 2 It’s a very short teaser. In it we can see the work that James Cameron has been doing for all these years. The importance of water, which is already relevant in the title of the film, is going to be paramount. The filmmaker has become obsessed with making the story work from an aquatic prism and has invested his time, his money and his efforts in making it worthwhile. Therefore, much of the narrative and the adventures of Avatar 2 It will take place underwater. Let’s hope it’s as worth it as it seems.

A plot that is still hidden, in the shadows…

We know little or nothing about the history and this first trailer of Avatar 2 just advance more details. we do know that Sam Worthington Y Zoë Saldana will star in the movie again and that we will live a lot of new adventures in Pandora. However, the leitmotif of the plot remains unknown and may remain in the shadows until the next trailer. After all, there is still more than half a year to go until the premiere of James Cameron’s sequel. There is still a lot of time!