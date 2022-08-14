They have put Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in The Batman

A spectacular edition has imagined how Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker would enter the universe of The Batman. This is the brutal result!

the joker of joaquin phoenix has obtained an incredible cover letter in batman. It’s all been thanks to a follower’s montage edit. The movie of Bat Man directed by Matt Reeves, which today has also had very good news for its future trilogy, hit theaters earlier this year and received great recognition from the public. the same way you did Frank Miller in Year onethe film explores the beginnings of the vigilante and vigilante career of BruceWayne. Specifically, in his second year of street fighting. Robert Pattinson brought the main hero to life. We also have John Turturro What carmine falcon, Zoe Kravitz What cat woman Y Colin Farrell What The Penguin.

However, now a user on social networks has also wanted to include Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. They wanted that version of Clown Prince of Crime in batman and they have made it happen. The video shows Bruce Wayne on the floor of selina kyle. They are watching a breaking news on television. However, it is not about the torture of the commissioner peter savage by Enigma, as it happens in the original version. This time, it’s about the violent appearance of Arthur Fleck at the show Murray Franklin. The result speaks for itself and gives us goosebumps once again:

what if Joaquin Phoenix showed up in The Batman like this. pic.twitter.com/hgnjuW31mR — Magician (@Magiciannn) August 6, 2022

The Clown Prince of Crime of this universe is Barry Keoghan

It’s not that different from the original version. At the end of the day, Enigma is an orphan that ends up inspiring a lot of people on the internet. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker goes from being a failed comedian and party clown who has a mental illness to causing mass chaos in Gotham City. While he certainly isn’t as tactical and meticulous as the villain from batman, Arthur Fleck almost causes the destruction of the city with a message of anarchy. The Wayne family he died that night.

It’s not hard to imagine Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker functioning in a universe like the one in batman. However, Arthur Fleck exists in a version of Arkham Asylum that takes place during the 1980s. Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s universe already has its own version of the legendary Clown Prince of Crime. And fortunately we have Barry Keoghan as an actor that characterizes her.