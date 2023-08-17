Health

They have seven children, one of whom is disabled, and thanks to the Ombudsman’s Office, they were able to find decent housing.

It all started when the Social Services Sector of the El Cruz Hospital requested the intervention of an organization led by Guido Lorenzino in the face of the housing problem and social vulnerability of this family from Villa Hudson in Florencio Varela.

Elaine’s son is five years old and has been diagnosed with gastrostomy, tracheostomy, unspecified mental retardation, unspecified degree of behavioral impairment, infantile cerebral palsy, and epilepsy. Because of his condition, he was re-admitted to the hospital several times because the house he lived in did not have the conditions that were necessary for a deportee, which led him to return to different cadres.

Faced with this situation, the ombudsman’s housing sector made several efforts to find an immediate solution. Among them, a disability pension was processed, financial aid and an orthopedic bed were obtained from the Ministry of National Development and, most importantly, a house through the Ministry of Community Development, the Buenos Aires Housing Institute and the Municipality of Florencia Varela was received.

“This case is the result of coordinated work between various agencies. It is a very complex situation that requires the maximum possible effort to provide vital assistance so that this mother can find a favorable environment amidst the complex reality that she has to live”, Alejandro Rusconi, Head of the Habitat Secretariat, Land and assured. Habitat of Defensoria.

