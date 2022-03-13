they have Shonda Rhimes in common

Thanks to the global success in the first month of the premiere of Inventing Anna, the original miniseries by Shonda Rhimes, Netflix took the opportunity to share what will be next for the writer and producer.

By: Jasmine Gomez Fleitas

Bridgerton It was the first Shonda Rhimes production that the platform released. And although it is based on the saga of books by the writer Julia Quinn -of which Shonda is a huge fan of course and that is why she made sure to get it- it is Shonda’s own merit that the entire production has been adapted with such originality to the audiovisual.

A fact that is proven by the fact that it is one of the most viewed series on the platform, the most addictive and that it has found its own aesthetics and universe from the books. Since it is not a historical-romantic series, but rather creates its own universe from the time of the Regency in England.

Inventing Anna yes, it was an original creation of the screenwriter, the first for the platform, and that was written from the real story of Anna Delvey in the United States and all the scandal that it caused in the middle of the New York elite. If you haven’t seen it yet, it has the same addictive tint of pen and visual artistry found in the works of Shonda Rhimes. I mean, you’re not going to stop watching it until the end.

Now, the platform took advantage of the best moment of the miniseries to confirm what his next project is that will arrive: The Residence. It will be a series that has confirmed 8 episodes and a few more clues: 132 rooms, 157 suspects, a body and the White House.

At least we already know the name, because he simply left us with a farewell that anticipates nothing more than “it will arrive soon”. We know that crimes are his thing because How To Get Away With Murderis one of the best and had none other than the great Viola Davis.

Anyone else who declares himself a fan of Shonda Rhimes? We have no doubts, nor proof, that the next thing we see will also be just as original and captivating.