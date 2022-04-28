“They have taught us a lesson”

The German coach was reminded of the 2018 semi-finals, when they comfortably beat Roma, but denied they could be trusted.

Jurgen KloppLiverpool coach, praised his team’s game this Wednesday against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, put a point of sanity despite the result and said that only half the work is done.

“We had to play the second half like the first half, without losing concentration, with intensity. With the effort to lose a ball and recover it immediately and we did it. We played a really good game”, explained the German coach at a press conference .

“It’s 2-0 and half the work is done. The environment that they are going to propose there is going to be very complicated. They are going to fight with everything they have. I can’t respect them more. The way they have approached the match today It has been very good. They have given us a lesson,” he added.

“We did not go to Rome thinking that we had already done it and that we had passed. That team came from eliminating the Barcelona. We haven’t thought for a second about that game,” he said. Klopp.

Jürgen Klopp hugs Virgil van Dijk at the end of Liverpool vs. Villarreal Getty Images

On the key to the match against him Villarreal, Klopp he pointed out that they needed to score goals, because against such pressured teams, “if they get out they can be a real threat”. “Most of the time we defended very well,” he added.

HENDERSON: “IN VILLARREAL IT WILL BE HARD”

Jordan Henderson, captain of the Liverpooldenied that the tie against Villarreal is determined despite the fact that his team won this Wednesday by 2-0 and assured that the second leg “will be tough”.

“They are a very organized team and we knew they were going to make it difficult for us. It has been very important that we have kept trying and that we have believed that at some point we would be able to open the scoring. We did it with those two goals”, said the midfielder English in BT Sports.

“The first goal was lucky. We combined well and made a good play, but in the end we were a bit lucky because it touched the defender and the goalkeeper. But hey, when you play against a team that defends so far back you always need a bit of luck. We got it and that gave the public a boost. The pressure we put on throughout the match worked and made it very difficult”, he pointed out.

“Yes, the tie is still alive and it will be difficult in the second leg,” he added. Henderson.