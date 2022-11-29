They have the secret of eternal youth – Publimetro Chile

In show business, there are many celebrities for whom it seems that the years do not pass. In fact, among them, there are some that look better now than in their beginnings.

Of course, this is not surprising. And it is that, in addition to carrying healthy lifestyles to be fitthe famous have within reach the best products and procedures for beauty.

Thanks to these, not only do they look spectacular even in their daily lives, they also delay the appearance of the dreaded signs of the passage of timesuch as wrinkles and sagging.

5 celebrities who seem incapable of aging

For this reason, we present to you 5 luminaries who, although they have been in show business for years, many say they look “the same” or even prettier than when they started.

Jennifer Lopez

If we talk about stars that seem to have the secret of eternal youth, it is impossible not to mention Jennifer Lopezwho at 53 years old looks as incredible as in his youth.

The artist gave one of the strongest proofs of this statement in 2019, when she paraded for Versace with the iconic green dress that she had worn at the Grammy Awards in 2000.

Sofia Vergara

The Colombian loves to post photos from the beginning of her career as a model on her Instagram profile, and every time she does, her fans are quick to mention that very little has changed.

“You are just as beautiful”, “The years do not pass”“You still look 15″, I can’t believe this woman is 50 years old.” and “Even prettier now” are some comments.

Salma Hayek

At 56, the Mexican star looks have no plans to grow old Well, her face and slender figure have hardly changed since she rose to fame in the 90s.

Regarding her age, the artist said in an interview in 2021 that she feels comfortable and proud.“I’m excited because of my age. I don’t lie about her.”

“I like my numbers.” said to the presenter Savannah Guthrie, who on that occasion asserted that the producer is “aging in reverse”.

Halle Berry

The Oscar-winning actress has shown on one occasion that age is nothing more than a number because At 56, they look as young as when they began their successful artistic career.

In the case of the interpreter, the “secret of eternal youth” is the healthy lifestyle you adopted when he was in his twenties because of the diabetes he suffers from.

“Being diagnosed with diabetes when I was 19 years old, It was an incredible moment that changed my whole life.”Berry told the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

“When I realized that I had a disease that I could really control with my diet and exercise, and live longer and stay healthier, that’s when I really I promised to make fitnessexercise and diet a real part of my life”, he counted.

“The result of that has been that I’ve kept myself in pretty good shape all these years, I feel strong and I can run after my little son. Trying to control that disease has really benefited me in many other ways,” he stated.

Avril Lavigne

The pop punk princess He returned to public life after more than ten years of absence last year with a video on TikTok in which he alluded to Sk8erBoi, one of their first hits in 2002.

Immediately, the video unleashed an avalanche of comments assuring that it was a “vampire” and asking the 37-year-old singer reveal her trick not to age because she is the same.