They haven’t called him, but he would say yes to Chivas without thinking about it and finish off Leaño

Raúl Gutiérrez could lead Chivas if the board calls him.

February 24, 2022 5:20 p.m.

Chivas continues with his bad moment and accumulates just 4 wins in the 15 games he has directed Marcelo Michel Leanoso there is a possibility that at some point the board decides to put aside the current Flock coach.

More Chivas news:

No wonder he does not renew, the coach that Chivas wants and Alexis Vega would not like

What’s more, Chivas They have barely been able to win two games in this tournament, and during long stretches of difficult games they have been outclassed by their rivals, which the fans and the board would not like.

Until now, Amaury Vergara and the directive Chivas They would not have planned to fire Leaño despite the poor results he has obtained, but an important Mexican soccer coach would be waiting for a possible call from the Guadalajara team.

Which coach would be willing to lead Chivas?

Is about Raul Gutierrezwho has accepted that he is waiting for an opportunity to lead in the highest circuit of Mexican soccer after having shown his ability with the minor teams by winning the U-17 World Cup in 2011, and although he has been linked with other teams such as América, the “Colt” Gutierrez I wouldn’t take a dim view of directing Chivas.

More Chivas news:

It no longer costs 300 million dollars, the crumbs that Vergara is offered if he sells Chivas