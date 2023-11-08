They held a $500,000 tournament in Counter-Strike 2 and were the first to criticize Valve. Professionals still expect many improvements in the tactical shooter – Counter-Strike 2

Just a few minutes after playing the second major tournament of the new version, he highlighted all the problems that are needed to compete in Counter-Strike.

The criticism could hardly be more sincere, as it came from a player who was determined to achieve his second major triumph since the release of Counterattack 2 . It was only a few minutes after Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken was proclaimed champion of the 2023 Thunderpick World Championship by his team (FaZe Clan) until they opted for this curious method of celebration. Instead of focusing on the victory he’s been with an online tournament that distributed $500,000 in prizesHis reaction was to explain through social circles the problems he had encountered while playing.

Counter-Strike 2 is going well, but needs more improvements

Although some small bugs were reported to still be present on the Overpass or Ancient maps, the main criticism of Twistzz was related to the inconsistency of the game and its connection problems. “Playing at 45 pings in Counter-Strike 2 feels like playing at 70 in Global Offensive and just like ‘Peekers Advantage’ it seems more common that latency is much more important. When you play at 5 or 10 pings you will have to “It’s Time to react while maintaining angles. Now, with the higher latency, I want to snub early or risk the server not registering a single ball before dying. I don’t remember having this feeling in CS:GO,” said the player.

Twistzz also pointed out that throughout the competition there were games that were so outlandish in those chat with an opponent when you don’t see them on their screen, until we understand what the technical problem is that led to this situation. The truth is that the player competed in the competition with a fairly high ping, but he had experience in this type of situation: “I am very aware of what happens when I play tournaments in Canada, but Counter-Strike 2 is the worst.” “, he explained on his social networks. It is clear that the player’s intention was to send him a cable Valve now to identify the problems and not simply raise a vague criticism to express discontent.





The truth is that players are making changes at a frenetic pace, having to introduce these updates from the official end of the video game. Although I also recognize that it is still not perfect. justify the decision to explain to them that this was the fastest way to “get Counter-Strike 2 at the same time as everyone who wants to in one, five or ten years.” In this sense, it is also worth noting that the launch of Global offensive I faced similar problems that Valve can solve based on a few months of changes and bonuses.

