They hid almost a ton of drugs in strawberry puree

(CNN) — A plot to move almost a ton of methamphetamine inside a shipment of strawberry puree was foiled by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents who discovered the drugs.On April 12, a customs agent assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, saw a tractor-trailer truck arrive from Mexico carrying a shipment of strawberry puree and referred it for another inspection, the agency said.

“After conducting a second thorough examination, which included the use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, CBP officers discovered 158 packages containing a total of nearly 798.88 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, concealed within the shipment. This amount of methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $35.2 million,” CBP said.

“This massive methamphetamine seizure underscores the real drug threat we face as a port of entry and the determination of our frontline agents to apply the latest screening technology, coupled with officers’ expertise to keep our border,” said Albert Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry.