They highlight the approval of a battery of laws on public health and welfare

The National Day of People with ASD, the campaign to prevent adolescent suicide and the guarantee for people undergoing cancer treatment to preserve their fertility, are three laws approved so far by the new administration. The promoter of these, and more projects, is the deputy lobbyist Silvina Pérez Bonoavita, who highlighted The morning the importance of generating laws related to health and well-being.

Silvana Pérez Bonavita is a deputy of the Cabildo Abierto and so far in the two and a half years of the new administration she has presented nine bills, of which three are already law. These are strongly linked to issues of health and well-being of populations with illnesses (physical or mental) or socially vulnerable.

As a legislator, she has proposed to present only projects that are viable. First, it analyzes the viability in the Executive to make sure that the authorities are capable of carrying it out and if there are necessary resources. Once it checks it, then it submits the project in question. “Sometimes, on such sensitive issues, you can make the mistake of presenting projects that arouse many expectations and then do not come to fruition despite the vote,” explained the deputy to The morning.

Pérez is a member of the Public Health and Social Assistance Commission and assured that this has allowed him to be in permanent contact with people, groups and alliances of patients who have needs in health matters. “People see the profile of the projects presented and they approach proposals. My office doors are always open and I think the reward for that has been the three laws passed so far,” he said.

Among the three projects presented by the deputy that are already law, is the campaign for the National Day of Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder (TEA) on April 2. The other was the creation of a national adolescent suicide awareness and prevention campaign that takes place on July 17, with Uruguay being one of the 34 countries in the world with a National Suicide Prevention Plan.

And the third law, which was approved in December by Deputies and last week by Senators, guarantees the preservation of fertility for cancer patients who, through their treatments for the disease, see their reproductive function impaired.

Talk about ASD and generate empathy

As for the National Day of Persons with ASD campaign, Pérez explained that many times it can be thought that the commemorations of different days do not make a difference because the ideal is to talk about it every day. However, he stated that this type of law forces various actors in society to put the issue on the table that, otherwise, would go unnoticed.

“In this case, part of the articles is that the public and private media contribute to the dissemination of all the information on the issues related to the TEA. So, in itself, it is generating noise, which is what is needed to help make it visible, since the empathy of others is very important,” explained the interviewee.

He cited the example of an everyday situation: “Sometimes you are in a supermarket and you can see that there is a father with a restless son. This generates in some people a kind of social rejection or disregard, and for this reason it is important that people become aware that there may be something behind a child’s concern.

Prevent teen suicide

The second project, the creation of the national adolescent suicide awareness and prevention campaign, focuses on this age group not because suicides are more or less important depending on age, but because in our country more and more there are more suicides at an early age, Pérez said. “To alleviate this situation, we wanted to create a tailored campaign, that is, all the corresponding information and tools to be implemented are in the language of young people. So the campaign is made by young people and in the media they use”.

The campaign, which is already circulating on social networks, encompasses different authorities that are the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, Education and Culture, INAU, INJU, with the idea that they articulate among themselves and create the guidelines. This project was approved last year in both chambers, today it is law and it is being regulated.

“Legislators from all parties stressed that it is unusual for the Executive to come to explain how the campaign will be implemented, which shows the interest there is in the matter,” added the legislator.

What is sought with this law is to go out to the entire territory of the country, through training of educators and caregivers, parents, among others. Another objective is to encourage the adolescents themselves to talk with their peers. To help, a portal will be implemented that will have all the information available for both young people and responsible adults. The third objective is communication in social networks.

“We believe that this campaign will be a before and after because the information had never been targeted in a segmented manner towards this particular audience. Uruguay has to apply many more mental health policies because we are falling behind. Our objective is to allow a year to pass with the current regulations and evaluate its contribution”.

Do not lose hope of procreation

The third project is the one that guarantees the preservation of fertility for cancer patients who, due to treatments, may see their reproductive function impaired. From the National Resources Fund (FNR) they estimate that in two months this could already be available.

“It is a project with a very special sensitivity. It is inspired by the fertility issue that I worked on in the first year of the legislature. At that time we held a seminar and many specialists and related people spoke about the shortcomings that existed. In the vote I had the echo of all the legislators; it was unanimous in both Houses,” he commented.

The reality is that the cost of fertility preservation in the case of females is US$7,000, and in the case of men, US$300. Today cancer patients undergoing treatment, through the FNR, will be able to access to preserve their gametes so that once the disease is overcome they can plan a family.

This law applies to all cancer patients from postpubertal age to 40 years. Although the cases are very difficult to estimate, there are about 500 people a year whose fertility is impaired due to cancer treatments. “Of those there are people who are above the age established by law; people who are not interested in preserving them because they are already a father or mother, and people who simply do not want to do so, then there will be a number of about 200 or 250 people a year who take advantage of the benefit, “said the deputy.

Projects waiting to be approved

Among the other projects linked to Pérez Bonavita’s initiative is the prohibition of the use of sound pyrotechnics. This is half approved by the Chamber of Deputies. “We hope that it will be a matter of time before it becomes a reality,” he said.

Another bill is the one on drug abuse and the advance directive for hospitalization, which also has a medium sanction. This was presented together with the deputy of the Colorado Party, Nibia Reisch.

In addition, there is a bill related to the elderly that implies the presentation of a certificate of judicial record information to hire caregivers by public and private companies that work with people with disabilities in a situation of dependency.

“It is focused on the elderly because it is a modification to an existing law in which employers were obliged to request a background certificate with different types of criminal code violations from those who hired them. But all those were crimes related to sexual abuse, what I added are crimes that, mainly, occur with older people such as deprivation of liberty, compulsive disability (sedation), abandonment, omission of assistance, abuse of blank signature “, assured the interviewee.

Another project has to do with patient safety and is for further development in the country and application of research and education in clinical simulation, focused on students from all branches of health.

“Because human error is precisely the cause of the greatest adverse events in patient safety. By promoting clinical simulation, we ensure that all students who are pursuing health careers first practice in a simulated way with many existing tools”, he explained.

Additionally, a project deals with endometriosis, a disease that affects one in 20 women. It has to do with what this disease generates in the most severe cases and with certain rights that should be guaranteed, such as not being a cause for dismissal.

“Obviously under medical certificate and specific studies to detect severity. At the same time, research is developed in the country on this disease. It is a highly requested project by those who have this disease”, explained the deputy.

Then there is the project of Eating Disorders (ED) that he presented together with the deputy of the National Party, Fernanda Araújo. This project is to declare August 26 the Day of the National Fight against Eating Disorders, and that the health authorities are responsible for organizing and promoting activities related to the spread of these disorders.

“They are very complex, often silent, and families or friends realize when the person began to develop it a long time ago, the main thing is education, spreading and talking, so that people begin to notice signs quickly”, pointed out.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: