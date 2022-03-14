They humiliate Remmy Valenzuela! In full concert, a woman rejects a kiss in this shocking way

Mexico City.- Recently the famous and very controversial singer, Remmy Valenzuelalived tremendous humiliation in front of thousands of people, because a woman did not hesitate to reject him a kiss to the interpreter in full concert this shocking way.

The night of last Sunday, March 13, a video came to light in which Valenzuela can be seen in the middle of his presentation in Tepic, Nayaritwhile he was singing to one of the attendees who was right in front of the stage.

The young fan is very happy to dance and enjoy having the interpreter of Crazy in Love in front of her, singing one of his songs, although keeping a small distance between them.

A few seconds later, Valenzuela puts the microphone aside so that what he says to the young woman cannot be heard, after which he approaches to kiss her on the lips, a situation that she prevented by turning her face away.

But, despite the fact that she made it clear with said movement that she did not want a kiss, the singer insisted and tried again, to which she again moved back and removed her face, which finally made Remmy understand and with a gesture of indifference returned to the center of the stage.

It is worth mentioning that the girl’s act has already turned all social networks and hundreds of Internet users have let her know that they feel “proud” that she rejected it and that she did not agree just because she is a singer.

Very well done for her! Respect!” said a fan.

Applause for this girl,” said another.

Not because he’s a singer they have to kiss him,” exclaimed another.

