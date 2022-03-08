They identify a 26-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter stabbed

A 26-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead, with stab wounds, early Saturday morning in an apartment in the bronx.

A boyfriend of the mother is believed to have murdered them before committing suicide according to data revealed by the New York police.

The bodies of Gabrielle Muñiz, 26, and her daughter, Rozara Estévez, were found with stab wounds in a bedroom inside their Monticello Avenue home around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported.

“I am upset by what happened because it not only took my sister but also my niece,” the dead woman’s sister, Gisselle Muñiz, told the NY Post on Sunday.

Her voice cracking, she added, “I’m sure she saw her mom die before they took her away.”

News portal sources identified the suspect as Gabrielle’s boyfriend, Caleb Duberry, who was on probation for assault at the time.

Duberry, 35, locked himself inside an apartment near his girlfriend’s, fatally stabbing himself with a knife as police approached the scene on Sunday.

The victim’s sister, who lives in Florida, said her niece was not Duberry’s daughter. She also said that her sister had been with him for less than a year.

“I’m very good with vibes and honestly I didn’t like her very much, I just knew she was happy,” the victim’s sister said.