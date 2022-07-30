They identify a man and a woman killed inside a vehicle in Río Piedras

A man and a woman were murdered yesterday afternoon, Thursday, on Juan Ponce de León Avenue, in front of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority building, in Río Piedras, the Police Bureau reported.

The authorities found the victims inside a Nissan Pathfinder, gold and 2007, where they were shot in different parts of the body that caused death on the spot.

The victims were identified this Friday as José Ramón Castellanos González, 45, and Ivellise Seda Kalil, 60, both residents of San Juan.

Another 54-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a metropolitan area hospital for medical care. His condition is stable. indicated the Uniformed.

According to the authorities, Castellanos González had a criminal record for the years 2014, 2015, 2021 and 2022 for crimes of violations of the Controlled Substances Law, scaling, sexual assault and violations of the Weapons Law.

A call at around 2:54 in the afternoon to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted the authorities of a shooting in the area.

Prosecutor Melva López, and agent Erick Ortiz from the Homicide Division of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps, were in charge of the investigation.