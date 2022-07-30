News

They identify a man and a woman killed inside a vehicle in Río Piedras

Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 65 1 minute read

A man and a woman were murdered yesterday afternoon, Thursday, on Juan Ponce de León Avenue, in front of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority building, in Río Piedras, the Police Bureau reported.

The authorities found the victims inside a Nissan Pathfinder, gold and 2007, where they were shot in different parts of the body that caused death on the spot.

The victims were identified this Friday as José Ramón Castellanos González, 45, and Ivellise Seda Kalil, 60, both residents of San Juan.

Another 54-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a metropolitan area hospital for medical care. His condition is stable. indicated the Uniformed.

According to the authorities, Castellanos González had a criminal record for the years 2014, 2015, 2021 and 2022 for crimes of violations of the Controlled Substances Law, scaling, sexual assault and violations of the Weapons Law.

A call at around 2:54 in the afternoon to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted the authorities of a shooting in the area.

Prosecutor Melva López, and agent Erick Ortiz from the Homicide Division of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps, were in charge of the investigation.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 65 1 minute read

Related Articles

Russia is recruiting volunteers to replenish its ranks in Ukraine

9 mins ago

Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

20 mins ago

Shooting in the residential Quintana de Hato Rey takes the lives of four men

54 mins ago

Ecuadorian who is believed to have strangled her three children and committed suicide in Connecticut had a daycare in her home | Ecuador | News

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button