They identify a promising biomarker for kidney health

The exclusive production of uromodulin by the kidneys makes it an attractive biomarker for the study of kidney disease, which also plays a major role in hypertension.
Uromodulin, also known as ‘Tam-Horsfall’, is the most abundant protein found in urine. Produced by healthy renal tubular epithelial cells in the thickened ascending limb and early distal convoluted tubule, it protects against urinary tract infections and the development of kidney stones, … + Read More
Sweeteners linked to obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure
Researchers Cristina Díaz and Juan Pablo Rey López from VIU’s Faculty of Health Sciences, affiliated with Planeta Formación y Universidades, participated in the study. +Read more
Prevention, the best bet against HTA
Semergen marked another year with World Hypertension Day on 17 March. +Read more
4 out of every 5 people suffering from high blood pressure in the world do not get adequate treatment
“More than 1,000 people die every hour from strokes and heart attacks. Most of these deaths are caused by high blood pressure, and most could have been prevented.” +Read more
Early diagnosis: major challenge of pulmonary hypertension
This rare disease (affecting 1% of the world’s population) and its subgroups, which fall under the category of rare diseases, are disabling and affect the quality of life of people with them by an average of one to three years. The correct diagnosis has been found. +Read more
Pulmonary hypertension is often detected when it is already advanced
The average time from when the patient first shows symptoms to diagnosis is more than 2 years. +Read more