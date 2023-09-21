They identify a promising biomarker for kidney health

Sweeteners linked to obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure





Researchers Cristina Díaz and Juan Pablo Rey López from VIU’s Faculty of Health Sciences, affiliated with Planeta Formación y Universidades, participated in the study. +Read more

Prevention, the best bet against HTA





Semergen marked another year with World Hypertension Day on 17 March. +Read more

4 out of every 5 people suffering from high blood pressure in the world do not get adequate treatment





“More than 1,000 people die every hour from strokes and heart attacks. Most of these deaths are caused by high blood pressure, and most could have been prevented.” +Read more

Early diagnosis: major challenge of pulmonary hypertension





This rare disease (affecting 1% of the world’s population) and its subgroups, which fall under the category of rare diseases, are disabling and affect the quality of life of people with them by an average of one to three years. The correct diagnosis has been found. +Read more

Pulmonary hypertension is often detected when it is already advanced





The average time from when the patient first shows symptoms to diagnosis is more than 2 years. +Read more