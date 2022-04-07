They identify the man who was killed yesterday near a school in Carolina

The Police identified this morning the man who was murdered yesterday, Wednesday, in front of the Gilberto Concepción de Gracia high school in Carolina.

The deceased was identified as Carlos Misael Clemente Rosario36, whose violent death was recorded by security cameras near the scene.

Regarding the murderer, the assistant commissioner in criminal investigations of the Police, Robert Rivera-Mirandaassured that they have an idea of ​​who he is, but refused to comment on the identification so as not to affect the search operation against the suspect.

“We do have an idea of ​​who he is, but I don’t want to go into that, because I can’t confirm or deny it.”said the lieutenant colonel when questioned about the alleged suspect.

Regarding the images of the moment of the murder, he said that “we have already collected around four very good footage to certify them and use it later in court.”

However, he acknowledged that they continue without conducting interviews with people who have witnessed the events, so they urge the man seen in the recording walking along a sidewalk near the scene of this crime to call the Police, confidentially, and share details that help the investigation.

“We need that man (potential witness) to talk to us. We have no one to interview.”Rivera Miranda noted.

The officer indicated that during this Thursday they will carry out several steps related to the identification and potential arrest of the suspect, but refused to comment on it “so as not to affect the intention we have with it.”

The Uniformed highlighted yesterday that the man who fired the shots left the scene in a blue Toyota 4Runner bus, which could be identified by having broken glass.

If you know details that may affect the progress of this investigation, you can confidentially contact (787) 343-2020, or (787) 257-7500 ext. 1515, 1516.