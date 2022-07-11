They identify the two bodies shot inside a car in Manatí

The authorities managed to identify this afternoon, Sunday, the victims of a double murder, whose bodies were found inside a vehicle, on the PR-642 highway in the Montebello neighborhood, in sea ​​cow.

The deceased are Christopher J. Alvarez Rios21 years old and who was on the driver’s side, and the passenger Omar E. Ruiz De Jesus, 39 years old. Both were residents of Manatí.

Ruiz De Jesús was occupied by a firearm and had a criminal record for violations of the Weapons Law and murder, reported the director of the Criminal Investigations Corps (CIC) of the Arecibo area, Carlos Velez Hernandez.

According to the preliminary report of the Police Bureau, a call received at around 5:53 am to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted about people with gunshot wounds in that place.

At the scene, officers found the bodies. with multiple gunshot wounds inside a white 2022 Toyota Corolla.

The agent Carmen Pineiro Gonzalezfrom the District of Manatí, made a preliminary investigation and the agent Edwin Calderon Torresfrom the Homicide Division of the Arecibo CIC, took charge of the investigation together with the prosecutor Albert Cruz.

The Police urged the public, if they have information that helps to clarify this crime, to communicate confidentially to the telephone numbers (787) 878-4000 or (787) 343-2020, or by writing on the social networks of Facebook Y Twitter.