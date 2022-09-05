They identify the two people who died when lightning struck their jet ski in Salinas

The authorities identified this morning the two people who died yesterday when lightning struck the jet ski in which they were traveling in front of Cayo Puercas in Salinas.

In a press release, the Police indicated that the incident killed Abraham Zayas Rivera, 36 years old and a resident of Barranquitas, and Karolina Mercado Alvarado, 26 years old.

According to the police report, Zayas Rivera was operating a Sea Doo brand boat when “he received an electric shock (lightning)” at the time he “made contact with” Mercado Alvarado, who was a passenger on another Sea Doo boat, driven by another person.

“Zayas Rivera died instantly, while Karolina Marcado Alvarado was taken to shore, where she died minutes later,” the statement added.

The case was referred to agents of the Maritime Unit of the Guayama area, who together with the prosecutor Jessica Gotay Martínez, took charge of the investigation.

The events were recorded around 4:34 pm The bathers were part of a group they shared near the area of ​​Cayo Matías, in Salinas.

“It’s really sad,” said Nino Correa, commissioner of the Emergency Management Bureau, who warned that conditions are still maintained that could cause thunderstorms due to the proximity of Tropical Storm Earl, which is moving away to the north of Puerto Rico.

“Today we have two families and an entire country that mourn the loss of these two young people, who had a life ahead of them,” he said.