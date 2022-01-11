They ignore a robbery to play Pokémon Go: two policemen arrested

The case that broke out in 2017 and ended last week, with the appeal rejected, by two agents in Los Angeles who are passionate about Pokémon Go.

Although we talk less about it, Pokémon Go continues to claim illustrious casualties, like two cops caught in the network of Niantic’s acclaimed AR game. In the United States, in fact, two agents were fired because they were caught catching Pokémon and ignoring a request for assistance from a colleague for an ongoing robbery. The two ended up on trial and, after trying in every way to mystify what happened, they had to admit guilty and lost their jobs.

The Pokémon Go Incident –

Agents Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were fired for “intentionally abdicating their duty of witnessing a commanding officer response to an ongoing robbery and playing a mobile Pokémon game while on duty,” the court minutes read. emerged in the past few hours. The incident in question occurred in April 2017 and the response relates to the appeal against the dismissal (lost) last Friday. Mitchell and Lozano had received a call from a patrol officer to respond to a robbery at Macy’s at the Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles. Despite being nearby, the two did not answer and moved by car.

The minutes –

“For approximately the next 20 minutes, [il sistema di monitoraggio in auto] he captured [Mitchell e Lozano] as they discussed Pokémon and drove to different locations, where virtual creatures apparently appeared on their cell phones, ”reads the record. “On the way to Snorlax’s location, Officer Mitchell alerted Officer Lozano that ‘a Togetic just turned up.’ After Mitchell had managed to capture the Snorlax, exclaiming ‘taken’, the appeal seekers agreed to go ‘to get the Togetic’ and left by car ”. Mitchell and Lozano made the situation worse by lying: the two had first explained that they were capturing “images” of Pokémon and not playing, then that Pokémon Go is not “advertised as a game” but more as a “social media event”. Eventually, however, they had to acknowledge that they were chasing the Snorlax, as they wanted to “capture this mythical creature”. A chase that was not strictly a police pursuit, and which earned the two their jobs.