They ignore Giampiero Galeazzi’s disease and blame the vaccine with the third dose

Really sad is the life of those who, in these hours, associate the death of Giampiero Galeazzi to the administration of the Covid vaccine. All, of course, ignoring the illness he suffered from. A situation that is in some ways unsustainable, beyond the first information we have reported to you a little while ago on his disappearance, which speaks volumes about the historical moment we are experiencing. Let’s try to clarify once and for all the reasons that led to the sad news that we learned today November 12th.

From Giampiero Galeazzi’s disease to rumors about the vaccine: let’s be clear

The assumption from which to start today refers precisely to the illness of Giampiero Galeazzi. Not long ago, in fact, the beloved journalist had appeared on TV as a guest of the program conducted by Mara Venier. Your great friend. Already at that juncture, still prior to the pandemic, the reporter had not appeared in good health. Despite the many rumors about his pathology, the person concerned has always denied suffering from Parkinson’s, making everyone aware of the truth.

Giampiero Galeazzi’s only illness was a severe form of diabetes which severely weakened him, until the bad news today 12 November. Nobody knows if the journalist was given the Covid vaccine, since we have no traces on social media or through press notes. If it had happened, Galeazzi would certainly have returned to the range that was vaccinated several months ago.

Someone went further, blaming the death of Giampiero Galeazzi even on the third dose of the vaccine. Evidence, needless to say, equal to zero and the feeling that even in this circumstance someone has lost the opportunity to remain silent. If nothing else, out of respect for his family and the illness he has had to contend with over the last few years. Between one fake news and another.

