They imagine Elden Ring as a PS1 game and the result is epic

Elden Ring would have been equally beautiful on PS1.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles with an open-world role-playing game from the creators of Dark Souls that has earned unanimous critical acclaim as one of the highest-rated games of all time. Its about FromSoftware’s biggest and most ambitious game to date, but what would have happened to Elden Ring if it had come out at the time of PS1. A user has created a nice demake of Elden Ring so we can get an idea.

A Reddit user has shared a small video clip with this curious project that transforms part of the Elden Ring gameplay trailer into a PS1 game. That is, a version with very low poly modeling, low resolution, shaky video and textures, poor quality effects. etc. In short, what would be a PS1 game, the result is outstanding.

The truth is that despite all the “downgrade” that has been done to Elden Ring in this PS1 demake, Fromsoftware’s game keep distilling creativity everywhere. From the protagonist, the bosses or the environments, we would not have minded playing a game like this on PS1. The golden tree remains equally spectacular whether on PS1 or PS5.

Given the immensity of Elden Ring it is difficult for us to see soon playable fan-made demakesLike the one in Bloodborne. Perhaps it could be made from a specific area, like part of Stormwind Castle or the first open world starting area. If these PS1 demakes are characterized by something, it is in very small levels and many loading screensas it would have been a game of the time, but Elden ring is a gigantic open world game.

They compare Elden Ring with Bloodborne and the result is sensational

In either case, if you want to play the original game, Elden Ring is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Don’t miss our Elden Ring review to find out all the details of what’s new from Hidetaka Miyazaki and the FromSoftware team.

