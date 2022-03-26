They inaugurate a new comprehensive beauty center in CDMX – El Sol de México

Today medicine has had scientific advances by leaps and bounds in all its branches, one of them has been the innovations in aesthetic treatments, same as have become popular during the pandemic.

under the motto Your body, your temple KIOO Center opened its third branch located in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.

It may interest you: Wellness: what is it and why should you adopt it?

“It is a concept where we have the latest in aesthetic medicine treatments worldwide. With comfortable and pleasant spaces, with cutting-edge technology and a great team of specialists who accompany the patient at all times, who will make your visit a unique experience”, highlighted Yolnicte Bassave CEO of KIOO Center.

This center offers multiple body and facial treatments, which celebrities like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Salma Hayek, among others, have adopted in their lifestyle, not only to look good, but also to feel good.

“The theme of aesthetic medical treatments is that you look better every day, but without being so invasive and that you always maintain all this natural spectrum, that is why, for us, the body is your temple and with this base it is to take care of our protocols, take care of our results, take great care of the patient, which has always been our priority,” he said.

Among the facial procedures are: botox, fillers, hipro, Hollywood peel max, fhcells, among others. As for body treatments we can find: definition of buttocks, anti-cellulite, laser hair removal definitive, body transformation, tattoo removal, underarm whitening, just to mention a few.

Regarding the medical protocol that they follow in this center, all the treatments they are personalized, previously diagnosed and constantly supervised.

“One of our most complete protocols is the Body Transformation, which has a platform of exercises, an eating regimen that we don’t like to call ‘diet’ because we teach you how to eat, and all the equipment,” added Basave.

the renowned actress Ana Layevska was the godmother of the inauguration and shared his experience “It has helped me to reaffirm and feel much more secure with something as banal or not that it can be physical”, he said.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

At the moment, they have two premium branches in the city located in Condesa and Bosques de las Lomas, additionally a branch in Cancun.