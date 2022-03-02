They include Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics to investigate animal abuse in Tamaulipas

The Tamaulipas Congress approved a reform to the Organic Law of the State Attorney General’s Office, so that the experts have knowledge in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnicsfor investigate cases of animal abuse.











The initiative was presented by the deputy of Morena, Casandra de los Santos Reyes, last January and was reviewed in Commissions this Monday. Finally, today it was passed to the plenary where it was approved unanimously.

The amendment to the Organic Law of the Attorney General of the State of Tamaulipas It consists of including the areas of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics for the clarification of the facts related to animal abuse.

The document states that the Penal Code of Tamaulipas considers as acts of cruelty or torture, in addition to those established in the State Animal Protection Lawacts in which there is the mutilation of any part of the animal’s body, surgical intervention without anesthesia except in emergency cases, intentionally hurting or running over animals, among other behaviors in which the circumstantial element of the manner requires the existence of an injury caused in the body of the animal.

“Therefore, in order for the Public Prosecutor’s Office to charge the alleged perpetrator with the execution of the crime before the control jurisdictional body, it requires expert evidence, which is of paramount importance since it reveals the origin, the cause and even the antiquity of a lesion in the body of an animal, a task that definitely falls on the person who has special knowledge in the science of veterinary medicine and zootechnics”.

He adds that the Organic Law of the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Officewhose last applied reform was published in the Official Newspaper on September 23, 2021, states in article 50 that the expert services and forensic sciences are made up of specially qualified experts for possessing special knowledge in some science, art, technique or trade already in turn, article 51 of the same system sets out in sections 1 to XXVI regarding the various sciences, techniques, trades or arts and section XXVII refers “to the others that are necessary”, excluding Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics.

“For this reason, I consider amending sections XXVI and XXVII by legislative technique and regulatory coherence and adding section XXVIII. In this way, the public ministry will have the necessary tools to comply with the obligations imposed by article 131 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures in sections V and VII.

