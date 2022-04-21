“They indoctrinate the boys.” Florida schools take out 54 books

The state government of the Floridaled by Republican Ron DeSantis, banned the use of 54 books of mathematics in local schools, as accused by the Tallahassee authorities of “ indoctrinate the boys “. The Sunshine State Department of Education, last Friday, banned those volumes from compulsory schools attended by children from 3 to 17 years of age, arguing that the texts in question would contain” references to prohibited topics or inappropriate educational strategies The content of the measure adopted by the state department was then explained in detail on Monday by Governor DeSantis himself, a champion of the conservative battles and probable rival of Donald Trump in the selection procedure of the GOP candidate for the White House in 2024.

Those 54 books, according to the governor, would have been banned because of their “ socio-emotional content “. The pages of the indicted texts, the titles of which have not yet been disclosed by the authorities to the local media and citizenship, were in fact judged, by the state officials in charge of the revision of 132 school volumes used to date in the federated entity, full of of references to explicit socio-political issues such as racial issues, the sexuality, gender identity. DeSantis then thundered: “ Mathematics means giving the right answer and we want our children to learn to give the right answer, we don’t want them to tell us how they feel emotionally when faced with an arithmetic problem. “.

In detail, among the topics covered in the 54 books, which were deemed inappropriate for the development of ordinary study programs and “ conflicting with the law and educational standards in force in Florida “there were, in the first place, references to learning” socio-emotional “(Sel). This is a controversial teaching theory according to which the socio-emotional peculiarities of students should be recognized in the school curriculum, the same importance attributed to the linguistic and mathematical skills learned in class by children.

In addition to references to Sel, those books would have been full of references to the so-called “ critical race theory “The latter is a current of thought that racism in the US would be a sentiment inherent in American society and instrumental to the consolidation of the supremacy of white citizens.

A further criticality found in the books examined by the aforementioned department would have been the excessive adherence of these to the guidelines in the educational field promoted by the supporters of the “ progressive ” Common Core State Standards Initiative. This initiative is strongly opposed by the conservative and religious world for its underlying will “ homogenizing “and for the fact that he would attribute little importance to humanities, art and music in school contexts.

The decision of the State Department of Education, endorsed by the governor, immediately received the applause of the Republican Party currents particularly sensitive to the religious message, while it has aroused harsh criticism from exponents of the Democratic Party and liberal-inspired associations. Dem Carlos Smith, the first Hispanic deputy in the Florida parliament to belong to the LGBTQ community, attacked the ban imposed by state institutions denouncing the lack of transparency of the procedure that led to the contested verdict. The parliamentarian then took a cue from the banning of those mathematics texts to address vitriolic words directly to DeSantis: “ The governor has turned our classrooms into political battlefields, and this is just the beginning “. Christopher Finan, a member of the National Coalition Against Censorship, also criticized the ban, brandishing it as “ bizarre “DeSantis’ thesis that, within the pages of common mathematics books for school, references to the critical theory of race would be clearly observable.

According to critics of the governor, the recent decision taken by the republican politician on the subject of education would be the last phase of the crusade led by DeSantis in the name of his own strongly conservative values. Before the ban on the use of those textbooks, the governor had implemented his anti-liberal philosophy by signing the Dont’say gay acta law that prohibits Florida school staff from speaking to pupils about the topic of gender orientation.