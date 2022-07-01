They intercept a boat with 250 kilos of cocaine and two Dominicans west of Puerto Rico

The Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP, for its acronym in English) reported this Friday the arrest of a vessel that transported 250 kilos of cocaine off the coast of Cabo Rojo, southwest of Puerto Rico.

The estimated value of the material seized is approximately $5.2 million, according to the CBP statement.

The boat, with three people on board (one of Venezuelan nationality and two from the Dominican Republic) was detected by a CBP aircraft on Wednesday night sailing north towards Cabo Rojo.

US Coast Guard patrolman Joseph Doyle intercepted the vessel, in which agents found seven and a half bales of suspected contraband bricks.

The bricks they had a white powdery substance who tested positive for the properties of cocaine, the note added.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service took custody of the three men and the contraband for prosecution and investigation.

Last Monday, Air and Maritime Operations agents intercepted another boat with 2 occupants who transported 409 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated value of 9 million dollars.

That operation took place in waters near the islet of Desecheo, also to the west of Puerto Rico and in the so-called Mona Channel, which separates the US Commonwealth of the Dominican Republic.