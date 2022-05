They invent a “CD-Vinyl” that sounds by far better than everything

A powerful mix between CD and vinyl, combining the best of digital and analog, is the promise of creator T Bone Burnett, who claims to have discovered the highest fidelity support for listening to music. Its name: Ionic Originals.

Using both lacquer and aluminum, Burnett claims that the sound quality of this analog technology is greater than all other formats, including digitally transmitted music.

“Vinyl LPs are made from PVC (polyvinyl chloride) plastic and contain no metal. Polycarbonate plastic with a metallic coating, usually aluminum, makes up standard compact discs. This combines aspects of both”- explains the specialized site loudwire.

Speaking about the Ionic Originals, creator Burnett says: “[He] developed an analog record that possesses depth, resonance, and sonic fidelity that exceeds that of vinyl, CD, streaming, or any other means of experiencing recorded music. It’s archival quality. It is future proof. It is one of one. An Ionic original is not only the equivalent of a painting, it is a painting. It is lacquer painted on an aluminum disc, with a spiral etched into it for music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus on the spiral and turning it.”

The inventor of this new format also added about his creation that “analog sound has more depth, more harmonic complexity, more resonance, better image. Analog has more feel, more character and more touch. Digital sound is frozen. The analog sound is alive”.

Publisher Recommendations