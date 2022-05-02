They investigate 65 cases of false doctors and veterinarians and malpractice

The Public Ministry (MP) reported this Monday, May 2, that they have detected a large number of false health professionals practicing medicine illegally, as well as cases of medical negligence that have caused serious consequences, in people and animals. So far this year they have initiated 65 investigations for these crimes.

“Cases of medical malpractice have caught our attention that so far this year, between January and April, just in these four months, the Public Ministry has initiated 65 investigations into cases of malpractice and illegal practice of medicine. », said the attorney general of the administration of Nicolás Maduro, Tarek William Saab, in a speech broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The first of them, according to the statements offered by the prosecutor, is José Daniel López, who was usurping functions in General Medicine and Gynecology.

“This criminal acted in the cities of La Victoria and Maracay (Aragua),” he said.

Another serious case was reported against the Las Mercedes Clinic, located in Barquisimeto. Five complainants indicated that they were victims of medical malpractice and lack of asepsis in mammoplasty, mastopexy and lipectomy operations, which resulted in physical damage and infection by bacteria of nosocomial origin, also causing irreparable moral and psychological damage.

Due to this fact, he said, on April 22 the center was raided and it was shown that it does not have asepsis, permits and regulatory documentation for surgical operation, it lacks hygiene, sanitation, disinfection and the necessary infrastructure for this activity.

In addition, he reported that he did not find registered neither the Saren nor the Seniat neither in the Sanitary Comptroller of Lara nor in the Ministry for Health.

“After the evidence found, on April 26, an arrest warrant was requested against the plastic surgeons Bárbara Peraza Morales and Rorayma Camacho García; of Roytmar Camacho García, general surgeon and Jesús Sánchez Charmelo, anesthesiologist and medical director of the Las Mercedes Clinic. They were charged with very serious injuries with multiple victims, conspiracy to commit a crime and, additionally, doctors Bárbara Peraza and Rorayma Camacho, were charged with the crimes of continued fraud and deceptive offer.

Saab indicated that they have not only detected cases of illegal practice of medicine, but also in the veterinary field.

He stressed that, as a result of a complaint made by the President of the College of Veterinary Doctors of Barinas, Emilio José Rubio, who had been performing functions as a veterinary doctor, performing medical acts and publishing everything on social networks, was arrested.

After a search warrant, he was arrested in Socopó, when it was verified that he did not have a title to practice this specialty.

He was charged with the crimes of illegal practice of veterinary medicine, use of a false public document and usurpation of functions

Another file is that of citizen Henry Suárez Hidalgo. According to what was provided by the prosecutor, several complaints were received from pet owners, foundations and veterinarians that reported malpractice in sterilizations, acts that left pets with viscera outside, infections in wounds and death in body tissue causing great suffering to animals.

He said that Suárez carried out a day on December 11, in the parish of El Junquito, in Caracas, where he operated without knowing several pets to which he caused these serious consequences.

“These days of sterilization are paid and range from 20 to 35 dollars in dogs and from 15 to 20 dollars in cats. On his Instagram account he promoted himself as a veterinarian and also claimed to treat much larger animals, such as cows and horses ”-

On April 29, the preliminary hearing was held in the 30th Court of Control of the AMC, where he was sentenced to 4 years in prison, for the crimes of continued fraud, damage to another’s animal and animal abuse.