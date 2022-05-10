THEY INVESTIGATE A FIGHT WITH THE USE OF WEAPONS OUTSIDE SCHOOLS IN ANTOFAGASTA

There is concern among parents and students of two schools in Antofagasta, after registering a fight in which firearms were used (shooting) according to witnesses.

From police officers they referred to the situation, in the afternoon the commissioner Nattia González Salazar of the 5th La Portada Police Station, indicated that they are investigating the causes and circumstances in which a group of students from a school establishment had a fight in the public highway, which according to witness statements, apparently there was use of firearms, events that were made available to the local prosecutor’s office and through the police investigation section of this unit, the circumstances of the events and possible use of weapons will be established .

PROSECUTOR

From the Antofagasta Local Prosecutor’s Office, it was indicated that an ex officio investigation was opened, regardless of the arrival of future complaints in this regard, of alleged shootings, which occurred outside a high school, located in the northern sector of the city. Events that occurred during this Monday, May 09, 2022.

After knowing the first information, the Deputy Prosecutor, Ana María Escobar, immediately instructed the personnel of the Police OS-9 to investigate the case.