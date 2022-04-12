They investigate a possible chemical attack in Mariúpol after complaint

New drone footage shows the destruction of the Mariupol theater 1:08

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating a possible chemical attack in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, CNN learned on Monday.

CNN cannot independently verify that there was any type of chemical attack, or how many casualties such an incident caused.

This is what we know:

Who reported the alleged attack?

The reports emerged in a Telegram statement Monday night from the Azov battalion, a Ukrainian unit defending Mariupol. They said Russian forces dropped “a poisonous substance of unknown origin” from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Ukrainian military and civilians in the city.

The victims showed signs of “respiratory failure” and the consequences “are being clarified,” the statement added.

Andriy Biletsky, the first commander of Azov, said on Telegram that three people suffered from the effects of the unknown substance.

There is no official confirmation of the attack

A chemical attack has not been confirmed, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted on Telegram. He said city officials were awaiting additional information from the military and speculated that, in one possible scenario, the “release of an unknown chemical” could be “a test of the reaction in general.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky did not confirm a chemical attack, but warned that the possibility of one should be taken seriously. In his late-night speech on Monday, Zelensky said that Russia may be preparing a new stage of terror.

“Today, the occupiers issued a new statement, indicating that they are preparing a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders. One of the occupiers’ spokespersons said that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this with the utmost possible seriousness,” Zelensky said.

Previous warnings

Zelensky may have been referring to an earlier statement by a militia spokesman for pro-Russian separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) in eastern Ukraine.

In a talk show on Russian state television, DNR spokesman Eduard Basurin alluded to the use of chemical weapons to attack a steel plant in Mariupol, which is a stronghold of Ukrainian forces.

“Azovstal is a factory that was built during the time of the Soviet Union,” Basurin said. “It’s made of a lot of concrete and iron. There are multi-level underground floors there, so there’s no point in taking this target by storm. Because you may lose a lot of your soldiers, and the enemy won’t suffer the same losses.”

“So right now we have to deal with the lockdown of this plant, find all the exits and entrances, it’s possible to do it. And then turn to, I think, the chemical troops who will find a way to smoke moles out of their burrows.” , he added.

The United States has not confirmed the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol, but had previously warned Ukrainians that Russia could use chemical agents in the city, State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN on Monday.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted about working “urgently with partners” to verify the unconfirmed reports.