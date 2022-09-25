They investigate the death of the director of Legal Medicine of Norte de Santander, who was found dead in a motel

Reference image of the lifting of a lifeless body. Photo: Colprensa

The authorities investigate the circumstances in which the director of Legal Medicine of Norte de Santander, Emel Palacio Montagut, died, who was found dead in a motel room in the municipality of Villa del Rosario during Saturday night.

As reported in the regional newspaper La Opinion, the judicial official was in the lodging with a woman, when, apparently, he suffered a heart attack.

After the death, they notified the authorities of the fact, so from the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta they sent several patrols to the place. and units of the Inter-institutional Homicide Brigade (Brinho) who initiated the respective technical inspection, reported in the Norte de Santander newspaper.

In the magazine Semana they reported that Initially, the hypothesis was that it was a homicide, but after the first investigations, this possibility was ruled out, in principle.

They also recalled in that communication medium that the director of the forensic entity also worked as a private doctor, where he provided alternative therapies people with chronic pain conditions.

While on the Blu Radio station they reported that the official’s companion is rendering the respective inquiry to find out her version of the Montagut Palace death.

In that radio medium they managed to establish that the doctor was suffering from heart problems, so the hypothesis stronger still that of a possible heart attack.

News in development…

