They investigate the effects of stress on children’s brains

Stress is designed to help us. It is essential how we respond to an external dangerous situation but environment of Tension persistent and chronic As many people experience in their daily lives, this feeling eventually becomes overwhelming. It also affects the way our brain works. This makes us more likely to as some diseases develop Alzheimer’s or depression, Especially if exposure begins in childhood.

To encourage research to establish this The relationship between chronic stress and neurodegenerative or psychiatric pathologies This is one of the main purposes of the newborn Spanish Stress Research Network, which brings together 13 groups from all over Spain that are already working on the case. “There are groups from the Basque Country, Catalonia, Madrid or Andalusia and here from the Valencian Community and we are also multidisciplinary because they work from pharmacology, basic neuroscience, neuroimaging, psychology or psychiatry,” explains the neurobiologist. juan nacharResearcher in the Psychiatry and Neurodegenerative Diseases Group of INCLIVA (Research Institute of the Hospital Clínico de Valencia) and coordinator of the network.

“Typical and benign” stress does not have “harmful” effects, It can also be positive But exposure to chronic stress affects the functioning” and even “structure of the brain,” explains Natcher. “The present way of life is a constant source of stress Which have negative effects on various aspects of health, such as metabolic and cardiovascular risks or those related to mental disorders or cognitive impairment. Actually, there is tension Main non-genetic factors This increases susceptibility to psychosis,” the researcher warns.

atrophy or hyperconnect neurons

These groups have already established in the laboratory what chronic stress is Capable of changing the way neurons are organized: “Depending on the region, this may weaken them and in others, it makes them larger and increases connectivity,” the researchers say. These are changes in structure The person is likely to suffer from some diseases, Even in all stages of life. “In older people, stress from unwanted separation may contribute to the development Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’sR”, ​​explains the neurobiologist. And this also affects children and teenagers.

In fact this effect occurs in them The moment in which the child’s brain is “still in the process of forming” and stress factors such asschool bullyingpoverty or isolation “Can interfere with these late stages of development and trigger changes and make the development of mental illnesses such as depression more likely,” says Natcher.

First meeting in Valencia

Most of the groups forming the network Work on the neurological effects of constant worry But the intention of the network – “designed to interact and establish collaboration in research” – is to extend this research to other parts of the organisation. For example, “In the long term, in addition to creating synergy in research, the network wants to expand the study of the effects of stress to other systems such as the cardiovascular system.”

for now, The 23 researchers of this Spanish network from all over Spain are going to meet for the first time tomorrow in Valencia. The meeting is organized by the Neuroplasticity Unit of the Institute of Biotechnology and Biomedicine of the University of Valencia (UV), at the Faculty of Psychology, and the G23 of CIBERSAM (Networked Biomedical Research Center in Mental Health) of the Institute of Health Carlos. III, and the Psychiatry and Neurodegenerative Diseases Research Group of the Inclava Health Research Institute, Hospital Clínico de Valencia, of which Natura is a part.