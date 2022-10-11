They investigate the massacre at the head of “La Familia Michoacana”

Chilpancingo.— The alleged leader of the criminal organization La Familia Michoacana, Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, alias La Fresa, is identified as the author of the massacre that occurred last Wednesday in San Miguel Totolapan, in Tierra Caliente.

In a report that the Regional Table for Peace and Development of Guerrero issued last Wednesday, October 5, five hours after the massacre —released yesterday— Hurtado Olascoaga is named as the alleged mastermind.

In the attack, 23 people were killed, including Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda (PRD) and his father, former mayor Juan Mendoza Acosta. Among the victims there are also several officials of the city council.

The report explains that Hurtado Olascoaga was the one who summoned the mayor, his father and the rest of the people to the meeting where they were massacred.

It details that the leader of La Familia Michoacana arrived at the meeting place accompanied by armed men, who disarmed the police and escorts of the mayor, subdued them and then killed them.

Then, the armed men came out shooting at homes, while another group attacked the town hall.

In another report that was leaked to the press, this one from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), it is indicated that 15 of the murdered people had the coup de grâce, including the mayor and his father.

Yesterday, the FGE released this message: “Regarding the various publications where they point to La Fresa as the author of the tragedy that occurred in San Miguel Totolapan, this unit has not provided any information that feeds the aforementioned publications.”

However, he did not deny the version that La Fresa could be the intellectual author of the massacre or that the mayor, his father and 13 other people received the coup de grâce.

the two versions

Yesterday, Monday, a video was broadcast on social networks in which armed and hooded men, who identified themselves as Los Tequileros, accused Hurtado Olascoaga of being the author of the massacre.

One day after the massacre, Hurtado Olascoaga uploaded a video to social networks in which he blamed Los Tequileros for the massacre in San Miguel Totolapan. He also blamed them for the murder of the director of Rural Development of the same municipality, Nazario Domínguez Nájera, who was murdered two days before the massacre.

Hurtado Olascoaga assured that the attack was against him, but he was saved because he was in his armored truck; however, he claimed that his group managed to kill all those who caused the massacre.

So far no authority has reported the discovery of the bodies.

The official version indicates that on Wednesday, October 5, in the courtyard of a car wash in the center of San Miguel Totolapan, Mayor Conrado Mendoza; His father, Juan Mendoza, and members of his government were meeting with one goal: to reactivate the Movement for Peace, a self-defense group they founded in 2016 with which they managed to get Los Tequileros out of that municipality.

About 18 were gathered, almost all founders and active participants of the self-defense group. The meeting was called because a day before a video circulated on social networks in which said armed group claimed responsibility for the murder of Domínguez Nájera.

Unofficial versions indicate that Domínguez Nájera was La Fresa’s candidate to replace the Mendozas in the municipal government, whom he blamed for the murder of the former, and the massacre would have been his revenge.