They investigate those involved in the search for Debanhi

The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL) maintains open investigations into the public servants who participated in the search for Debanhi Escobar to determine if any of them committed omissions that prevented the rapid location of the young woman.

In interview with THE UNIVERSAL The head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Femicides and Crimes Committed against Women, Griselda Núñez, explained that with this investigation they seek to determine if any public servant who participated in the search efforts during the 13 days that Debanhi remained as a disappeared person -mainly in the Nueva Castilla Motel, where his body was found, committed some irregularity that could cause his location to take all that time.

This, because between the search procedures, the Motel was checked with drones and canine pairs during the first week that the young woman was reported missing.

“One of the approaches of the investigation is focused on the possible omissions that the public servants who participated in his search incurred, so in the cameras they are trying to locate not only what happened with Debanhi, but also those who carried out the search in that space. and this will be able to determine the issue of responsibilities”, he explained.

For this reason, personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office review the 624 hours of videos that were recorded during the 13 days that Debanhi was missing and that the hotel continued to operate while her relatives and authorities searched for her in the vicinity of the hotel.

From the beginning of the case, mario escobarDebanhi’s father pointed out that the young woman’s cell phone had been geolocated in various places where search procedures were carried out.

Now that the young woman was found dead, the Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating where that version came from.

“Above all, where did the information come from? It did come from a public servant, from a report from the telecommunications company or also from social networks because in cases of disappearances, the information is also opened to the public so that they can collaborate,” he commented.

“It is very necessary that we determine where that information came from in order to determine if there is any type of responsibility.”

El Gran Diario de México reported that although the case of Debanhi It is being investigated as a femicide and all lines of investigation are open. The progress made so far by the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the young woman died from an accident allegedly caused by her drunken state.

However, the only sure thing so far is that the Prosecutor’s Office does not yet know what happened to Debanhi and therefore it is not yet possible to determine if there are likely culprits in his death.

“So far we are in the investigation, the first part is to know what happened and once we know what happened, it is determined if that behavior can be blamed on someone, then we are in that construction of information that would allow us to determine what happened and later if that conduct can be reproached to someone”

Are they in that they still don’t know what happened?, he was asked.

“Yes, in clarifying those facts,” he replied.

Due to the state in which Debanhi’s body was found, it was not possible to carry out toxicological tests to confirm whether the young woman was intoxicated, as the witnesses who last saw her alive declared, or even if she was drugged at the time of her death. .

“Due to the characteristics of the body, such as his death, the signs of real death, the body did not contain blood in any of its organs, which prevents the possibility of generating any chemical, toxicological or alcohol test that can determine the level of alcohol in the blood. or the use or abuse of drugs,” he said.

Investigate motel staff

He added that the staff of the motel where Debanhi’s body was found is also being investigated for the probable commission of the crime of making false statements because when the young woman was still missing, they stated that the cameras they had installed were only for monitoring, not video surveillance record.

“We conducted interviews with the employees of the place and we can observe inconsistencies in the statements that had been received by the authority, in this case, the unit for the disappeared, where they had stated that the cameras only had a monitoring function and we we had the discovery of devices that from experience we can know if they can or cannot have registration”, he pointed out.

“Then we verified these devices and it was found that there was functionality, due to this situation investigation acts are generated.”

Also, they are trying to determine if the blow that Debanhi had on the head coincides with the structure of the cistern where he apparently fell and died.

“Yes, what was done was to ask the doctor if the characteristic of the blow allowed us to have a pattern of the object to search for and locate it, they told us no, that it does not have a characteristic pattern, that it could have been with a flat surface. and to have generated this result of injury, that is to say that there is no specific object with which it could have been caused and that it would have to be analyzed with the planimetry of the place to know where this blow was, ”he explained.

“The entire space, the entire perimeter was reviewed and there are a series of opinions to analyze the human protein and that is being reviewed and will allow us to determine the contact of Debanhi’s body, with the DNA analysis to verify that these signs are from her , and see what happened. This was done immediately after we rescued the body and the place was secured.”

The Motel Nueva Castilla He has been insured since last April 21, the date on which Debanhi’s body was found.

The prosecutor ruled out that there is a need to cover the area where the young woman was found to preserve evidence, since from the day of the seizure all the remains that could coincide with Debanhi’s body were collected.

Because the case keeps all the lines of investigation open, the prosecutor could not determine an approximate date of conclusion to know if Debanhi was killed or if she died by accident.