They invite Democratic reflection in the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Revenge is the word that defines season five of “The Handmaid’s Tale”. The series starring Elisabeth Moss that created a terrifying fiction behind the birth rate.

Gilead, the fictional city where June (Moss) and her community lives, is a place created to prevail and encourage the birth of children after society faced a birth crisis. That is something that sounds familiar in reality. Currently Japan, France, Norway, Italy and Russia are some of the countries that offer benefits to their citizens for having children, since there are fewer and fewer births.

The architects of this idea became the politicians and bosses of Gilead, but above all they gave themselves the power of being in charge of raising the “children of Gilead” so they recruited thousands of fertile women who became sexual slaves. of the high command. Abortion is prohibited, just like books, television and even friendships.

These fertile women are called “servants” and live under the tutelage of the “commanders”, who strip them of their children, once they are born.

The training, led by the “aunts” of the system, is designed under religious fanaticism and all kinds of torture, which makes many forget their ideals and what they were before Gilead.

Many of the maids have learned to live under this system, but not June, whose maternal instincts do not allow her to leave her children behind.

June didn’t forget Hanna, the little girl who was taken from her when they were recruited; she also did not allow her baby, Nicole, to remain in the hands of the Waterfords, the family she served for a long time. But above all she did not forget the abuses of which she was a victim of her and once safe, in Canada, she was the artifice of the brutal and hopeless murder of Fred Waterford, her abuser.

In an interview with Latin American media, the cast of this series details the new challenges that the characters face after June took revenge.

“When June came back it was like, ‘OK, let’s move on,’ but she was dealing with a huge trauma and then she kills and that puts us in a different danger,” says OT Fagbenle, who plays Luke, June’s husband.

The mission of Luke, June and their faithful friend Moira (Samira Wiley) has always been to recover little Hanna and get out of the oppressive system together, but Hanna has stayed inside Gilead so the war is not over.

On the other side, her eternal rival, and sometime ally, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), will not forgive the murder of Fred, who was the father of the child she is finally expecting.

June versus Serena is like a delicious game of chess. Two eternal rivals who are now at the top, but something interesting is also happening: that there is respect. Which is fascinating in the world they take place in,” says screenwriter Bruce Miller.

“In this season, perhaps no place is safe because Gilead’s influence may even penetrate Canada and so our characters, many who have retreated to the safety and quality of breeding in Canada, find something they don’t. they thought. Canadians may want to chase away immigrants and that would be a reflection of the world we live in,” Miller reflects.

Strengthened by her pregnancy, Serena will return to Gilead, an empire from where she can torture June, starting by showing little Hanna on television at Fred’s funeral. Giving a kiss to the coffin where the man her mother killed is.

“Serena is devastated and terrified, but she realizes she has a fan base in Toronto in Canada and in other places around the world, so that’s what she’s going to lean on and use her pregnancy to be able to protect herself.” details Yvonne Strahovski.

The Australian actress believes the success of this production, which is already available through Paramount, lies not only in the reflection on machismo and gender abuse, but also in the fact that the main character, June, is a romantic reflection of being can fight a fascist system.

“In this season we can all identify with a world where an open society doesn’t seem to work and questions whether we need to attack the system or try to reform it from within? What if power is seduced? makes a call that we can do something from within in a world full of injustices”.