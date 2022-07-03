They issue a restraining order against the singer

Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell, of the Court of San Juan, issued an order against Enrique Martin Moralesbetter known as the singer Ricky Martinafter a person filed a complaint through Law 54 on Domestic Violence, reported the Press Office of the Hato Rey Command of the Police Bureau.

Agents assigned to Dorado were on Saturday afternoon filling out the protection order against the singer.

La Uniformada indicated, through written statements, that Judge Cajigas issued the protection order “following an ex parte request”, or through a communication made by one of the parties with the court without the presence or knowledge of the opposing party (Martin ).

“We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martín,” reads the Police statement.

“As established by the nature of the process, from the moment the Police received a copy of the protection order, through the new Center for Operations and Processing of Protection Orders (COPOP), its processing was coordinated by the assigned agents. to the Dorado barracks. Because it is a Law 54 case, the Puerto Rico Police does not reveal the name of the petitioning party,” the brief states.

They claim the allegations are false.

Meanwhile, in brief written expressions tonight, the singer’s team maintained that “the allegations against Ricky Martin, which lead to a protection order, are completely false.”

“We are sure that when the true facts come to light in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” said the artist’s legal team.