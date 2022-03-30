They issue an alert due to problems requesting disabilities and isolation due to coronavirus

Covid ceased to be the first cause of death in Colombia

In the midst of a significant decrease in cases of coronavirus that in Colombia has not exceeded thousand cases daily during the last weekworkers and legal experts have launched an alert due to the increasing difficulties in issuing a disability and isolation due to coronavirus.

In exclusive statements for INFOBAE COLOMBIA, adriana escobaran expert in labor law, declared that although through the Joint Circular 004 of 2022the isolation period for symptomatic and asymptomatic people was made more flexible, the issuance of this guideline has not solved the problem for employers since the start of the pandemicabout who should be responsible for paying the costs for isolation and disability.

“A situation that can directly affect employers, who will not receive reimbursement for disabilities and for workers access to medical care in a timely manner, because when a worker presents an isolation order for contact with a person whose result is positive for Covid-19 or for presenting some symptoms related to this disease, You are not always granted a disability that, regardless of its origin, can be recovered from the Social Security Health System.”, assured the expert in testimony for this medium.

This way, Escobar assures that it is necessary to make an urgent call to the National Government so that a balance is found between workers and employersso that there are alternatives that alleviate the labor costs of employees to guarantee employment protection, especially in companies where the resources are not sufficient to guarantee without major trauma the extra cost generated by said insulationsespecially when they occur repeatedly.

The expert also explains that this situation arises due to the multiple changes in the norm, since all companies and employers, natural persons, have faced economic challenges, of interpretation and implementation of administrative and regulatory measures for their particular case.

“In particular, the policies implemented for the proper management of its human resources during the pandemic and that have constantly varied with mandatory quarantines, contagion spikes and comorbiditiesEscobar said.

For this reason, it is suggested that, due to the unforeseen circumstances in terms of preventive isolation, reactive isolation, disability coverage and the measures that must be implemented, it is advisable thatThe employer maintains compliance with its biosafety protocolswithout forgetting that each business sector and employer can take a step forward by designing their own protocols tailored to their circumstances and needs, in order to prevent contagion and the economic sustainability of the business.

Medical personnel attend to patients in Bogotá (Colombia), in a file photograph. EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda



On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, announced that the Government gave the green light for the country to apply a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 to Colombians between 12 and 17 years of age.

“Today we announce the expansion of the booster vaccine to the population aged 12 to 17 years with a Pfizer biological, which will allow us to strengthen protection and immunity in adolescents”, Minister Ruiz announced.

It should be clarified that said determination will take place after the last dose has completed four months of its application date.

The ministry highlighted the advances in the application of vaccines throughout the Colombian territory. “We completed the 80 million doses of vaccines applied, exceeding 82% of the population immunized with at least one dose, and we reached 10 million booster vaccines supplied in the country”.

KEEP READING:

For arriving at dawn, a woman set fire to her partner in Soledad (Atlántico)

Carlos Mattos would only answer for two of the four crimes he was charged with