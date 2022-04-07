Entertainment

They kicked out of Televisa an actor who was part of the best film of the Oscars 2022

Eugenio Derbez is becoming increasingly important in Hollywoodand their participation in CODA: Heart signals, winner of the 2022 Oscar for Best Film proves it. Despite this, Televisa vetoed the Mexican actor and stopped providing information about him. According to rumors, the reason would have been interviews that she gave to various media before the award ceremony.

Own Derbez confirmed that the media chain where he began his career had vetoed him, observing in a press round that the microphone of the morning Todaywho had covered all his projects, was not there. “Look, the company that banned me isn’t there” “Yes, I’m banned” “I’m not worried, but it’s surprising that they suddenly send you to silence”, were his words.

