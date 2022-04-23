They kill a 27-year-old in Bayamón and another man in Comerío

The authorities are investigating the murder of a man on Friday night, in events that occurred in front of the Walgreens pharmacy in the Santa Rosa urbanization, in Bayamón.

According to the preliminary report, a call through the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted the police about detonations in that place. When officers arrived at the scene, A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle. Green Ford Explorer.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Frankie Cruz.

Agent Alicea, assigned to the Homicide Division of the Bayamón Criminal Investigation Corps, together with prosecutor Gracielis Vega, took charge of the investigation.

On the other hand, another murder was reported at 11:46 pm on Friday, on highway 172, kilometer 4.7, in the Vega Redonda neighborhood, in Comerío.

The police were alerted through the 9-1-1 Emergency System, about a person lying on the pavement. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man’s bullet-ridden body on the ground, according to the preliminary report.

Comerío State Medical Emergency Paramedics certified the absence of vital signs at the scene.

The deceased, who has not been identified, was described as having a swarthy complexion, approximately 5’5 to 5’9 in height and short black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black denim shorts and black Adidas sports shoes.

Agent Luis Vega and Lieutenant Maldonado, attached to the Homicide Division of the CIC of Aibonito and Sergeant Rivera Mercado and, together with the prosecutor María Varas, took charge of the investigation.