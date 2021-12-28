They kill a deer on Christmas night, three men reported

On Christmas Eve in Brusio a deer was killed during a poaching trip. At 10.30 pm on 25 December last, the Graubünden cantonal police were informed that a poached deer was about to be loaded into a car.

A police patrol, together with employees of the Federal Customs Administration and the game keeper then carried out a check on the three suspects at their home. The three poachers, a 30-year-old, a 61-year-old father and a 29-year-old all poschiavini, with their backs to the wall, admitted to having killed a crowned deer.

Other offenses

Furthermore, during the police investigations, the suspicion arose that the three were charged with other crimes committed in violation of the legislation on hunting and weapons. The three men admitted that they had hunted two other deer in the period between December 2020 and March 2021, therefore outside the regular hunting period, and that last October, during the low hunt, they had killed a buzzard, species, however. protected.

The three men have been reported to the Grisons public ministry and will now have to answer for their crimes before the courts