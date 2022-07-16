They kill a medical intern while attending a patient in a Durango hospital; there is a detainee

intern

Eric Andrade Ramirez, medical intern, was shot to death at the Comprehensive Hospital of El Salto, in Pueblo Nuevo, Durango, where he was doing his social service.

The 24-year-old was attending a patient when a person shot him.

The student community of Autonomous University of Durango He demanded justice for the young man, while intern doctors like him demanded security measures and the necessary infrastructure to be able to practice their profession.

Eric’s murder It is the second attack against a doctor in the week. Just on Monday, a doctor who worked in the IMSS Bienestar program in the municipality of Bocoyna, Chihuahua, was murdered.

there is a detainee

The governor of Durango, José Rosas Aispuro, reported this Saturday that there is a person detained, as allegedly responsible for the events.

He explained that first thing in the morning he met with the Health Safety Committee to establish protocols to reinforce safety in hospitals and rural clinics.

They demand to protect doctors and attend to complaints

For the Médicxs en Formacion Collective, the safety of health professionals in some regions of the country is at risk as they face threats, kidnappings and even murders.

The murder occurs as the federal government seeks to cover up the specialist medical vacancies what is in the country.

However, one of the main obstacles he faces in this task is that doctors refuse to go to remote areas of the country or areas with high levels of insecurity.

The Mexican Association of Physicians in Training, the Collective of Physicians in Training, the Mexican Assembly of Intern Physicians of the Social Service, the Mexican Assembly of Internal Undergraduate Physicians and the National Assembly of Resident Physicians demanded protect medical interns of social service who are in communities where it is not possible to guarantee security.

As well as carrying out an analysis where the violence rates of the communities in order to evaluate the places to offer for the social service next to start in August 2022; establish transparent and efficient mechanisms to respond in a timely manner to ongoing complaints carried out by medical students; and join the efforts to reform the Social Service in Medicine.

The Health Jurisdictions, Delegations and Health Secretaries were asked not to take into account any community with a previous complaint, or with high levels of insecurity for the offer of places for the period August 2022 – July 2023.

