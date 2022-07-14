They kill in Honduras a son of former president Porfirio Lobo and three other people

At least four men, including a son of former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo (2010-2014), were shot to death this Thursday in Tegucigalpa after they left in two cars from a building where they were in a disco, local media reported.

Former President Lobo confirmed to journalists that his son Said Lobo Bonilla, 19, He is one of the young men killed.

Another of the deceased is the driver of Said Lobo Bonilla, who was not identified by the former president, who arrived at the site of the multiple crime.

Luis Zelaya, 23, a relative of the former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Romeo Vásquez, also died in the incident. head.

The other two victims were identified as Solomon Velasquez and Norlan Enrique Rodriguez.

The incident was recorded around 02:00 local time (08:00 GMT) at the exit of the parking lot of the Torre Morazán building, on the banks of a boulevard in the Honduran capital.

Several shots hit on one of the walls of the building.

The two vans in which the four men, all friends, were driving, were left at the exit of the building’s parking lot.

According to the former director of Forensic Medicine Denis Castro, based on images he has received, It is a crime that has been well planned.

Criminal violence in Honduras leaves an average of between ten and thirteen deaths per day, according to police sources and human rights organizations.