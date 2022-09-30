They kill paramedic who participated in the rescue of 11-S in NY

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the death to stabs of the lieutenant of the Fire Department (FDNY for its acronym in English), Alison Russo-Elling, who had 25 years of experience in the Emergency Medical Service and was one of the first responders to the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

“Today we lost a hero,” Adams said in reporting the death of the 61-year-old veteran, who was killed around 2:20 p.m. Thursday while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens.

We lost a hero today. Alison Russo-Elling was a 25 year veteran of FDNY EMS. She was murdered on duty in an unprovoked attack. Her assailant is in custody. Lt. Russo-Elling gave so much for our city. Please keep her family from Ella and the FDNY in your prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/LjD9qY0q1e — Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) September 29, 2022

The lieutenant She was on duty near 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria when she was stabbed multiple times in an unprovoked attack. She was taken in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Queens Hospital, where she succumbed to her multiple injuries.

“Lieutenant Russo-Elling was one of the World Trade Center first responders and assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts,” the FDNY statement says. “She is the 1,158th Department member to make the Ultimate Sacrifice while serving to our city. The last Department member to die in the line of duty was Ladder 170 Firefighter Timothy Klein on April 24, 2022,” the FDNY statement read.

In reporting the death of the veteran, the fire department indicated that she received the appointment in 1998, promoted to paramedic in 2002 and the rank of lieutenant was obtained in 2016, coming to work in several stations before reaching the 49th in Queens.

Responsible for the death is in custody

The New York police captured Peter Zisopoulos, 34, as the person responsible for stabbing in an unprovoked attack on the lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling. The man was charged with murder this Friday for having stabbed about 20 times the paramedic aged 61 when in service at 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/30/man-with-beard-and-mustache-6a330b8f.png Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was captured as the person responsible for stabbing Lt. Alison Russo-Elling in an unprovoked attack.

Zisopoulos also faces a weapons charge.

The man followed Russo-Elling before throwing her to the ground, getting on top of her and relentlessly stabbing her, according to police reports and a video that captured the horrific attack.