They knew it did not last 12 months, Maglie reveals the bluff of the green pass – Il Tempo

“They knew the green pass wouldn’t last 12 months.” Maria Giovanna Maglie has no doubts and accuses the government of playing the three cards on the vaccination certificate.

But the journalist’s words are even more explicit and even bring up the scientific community: “But do you know why they fixed the duration at 12 months anyway? – Maglie asks – Because otherwise they would not have known how to organize themselves. Without it. to forget that last 22 July Draghi assured the Italians that those who made the vaccine would not get infected and instead it is not true. They said that the tampons are not safe and instead now they use them also for the unvaccinated “.

Personal freedom destroyed, terror on children and the big holes in the vaccine: Mesh unleashed

Maglie shoots zero on the myopia and opacity of political choices. “We have only followed the path of the vaccine and this is criminal – Maglie attacks – If today we talk about lockdown it means that we are back to the starting point again”.

