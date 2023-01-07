They knocked down the champion! Real Madrid lets the leadership slip away after suffering a heavy defeat against Villarreal
The first league game of the year 2023 became a nightmare for the Real Madridwho was defeated 2-1 on their visit to villarrealthis Saturday on matchday 16 of the Spanish championship, with which he could not place the provisional leader.
With 38 points, the Real Madrid continues second and tied with the leader FC Barcelonawhom he would have surpassed in the table, at least temporarily, in case of scoring.
Now the Catalan team has a great opportunity to distance itself and return to the lead on its own, although its game on Sunday does not look exactly affordable on paper, since it must visit the Atletico Madrid in the Metropolitan.
All the goals from this Saturday’s match at the Estadio de la Cerámica came in the second half.
The villarreal opened the scoring in minute 47, when an error at the start of the French Ferland Mendy made the ball go Gerard Morenowhich enabled yeremi pinofinishing in the area.
The tying goal came in minute 58, after the referee ruled a penalty for a handball by the Argentine john foyth after reviewing the play in VAR. Karim Benzema He transformed the maximum penalty and put the game in a draw for a few moments.
The duel did not last long in a tie, since the villarreal got ahead again in 63, when Gerard Moreno converted a penalty that had been whistled by a handball david praises.
After the World Cup break, the Real Madrid had recorded two wins without conceding goals, 2-0 in Valladolid last Friday in the previous league day and on Tuesday of this week by 1-0 in the field of the cacereñofrom the fourth Spanish category, in the Copa del Rey.
Now the euphoria stops, just before facing the trip to Saudi Arabia, where next week he will try to win the Spanish Super Cup.
CONFIRMED LINEUPS
Villarreal: Queen; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Coquelin, Parejo, Baena; Gerard, Chukwueze and Yeremy Pino.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema.