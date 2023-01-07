They knocked down the champion! Real Madrid lets the leadership slip away after suffering a heavy defeat against Villarreal

2023-01-07

The first league game of the year 2023 became a nightmare for the Real Madridwho was defeated 2-1 on their visit to villarrealthis Saturday on matchday 16 of the Spanish championship, with which he could not place the provisional leader.

With 38 points, the Real Madrid continues second and tied with the leader FC Barcelonawhom he would have surpassed in the table, at least temporarily, in case of scoring.

Now the Catalan team has a great opportunity to distance itself and return to the lead on its own, although its game on Sunday does not look exactly affordable on paper, since it must visit the Atletico Madrid in the Metropolitan.

All the goals from this Saturday’s match at the Estadio de la Cerámica came in the second half.