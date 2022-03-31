They know coercion measure in Discovery case, defendants have 28 days in detention

After at least one postponement, 12 recesses and 28 days under arrest, those involved in Discovery are known this Thursday as a coercive measure. They are accused of forming a transnational criminal network that andscammed hundreds of citizens in the United States in various forms, including sexual extortion, economic extortion and identity theft.

The Permanent Attention Office of Santiago began hearing the hearing after 10:00 in the morning.

Judge Yibety Polanco had paused the measure, in view of the fact that yesterday those involved in the case who are in the little jail of the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva in Santo Domingo could not be taken to that court because they had a problem with the vehicle. A tire would have been punctured.

Also because the room that has been enabled to know the coercion measure was not conditioned. That room was arranged because there are 39 involved in this network.

The raids and arrests against those involved in the Discovery network began on March 2. day 4 the Public Ministry requested 18 months in prison for those involved and declare the complex case.

The first postponement was at the request of the defense of the accused who asked to see the file. The hearing was then recessed on the 7th, 14th, 18th, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 28th, 29th and 30th of the current month. Sometimes with two breaks in one day.

The Public Ministry requests 18 months of preventive detention against the accused Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari), José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Sarah Altagracia Kimberly Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Billete), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alicate) and Anabel Adames.

Also against Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martinez Brito.

Also charged are Salim Bautista Santana, Enrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

Likewise, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.

The group is charged with the criminal types described and sanctioned in the Articles 14 and 15 of Law 53-07, on High Technology Crimes and Crimes, that sanction the illicit obtaining of funds and fraud through computerized, telematic and telecommunications means.

In addition, articles 2, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as 4 in its numerals 7, 8 and 9 of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering, are imputed to them. The accusation maintains that the group violated articles 59, 60, 258, 265 and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code, which typify complicity, association of criminals and the usurpation of functions, as well as 405 of the aforementioned code, which instructs to sanction the fraud .