They launch a call for medical specialists; Foreigners and Mexicans can participate – El Financiero

The Federal Government through the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) launched the International Call 2022 Aimed at medical specialists from other countries interested in working in Mexico for a period of one year.

The call will offer 749 vacancies in 43 specialties for 54 hospitals in 13 states and will open from the first minute of October 12 ° (day and time of central Mexico).

“This mechanism will serve us above all to cover those places where there is a greater need for specialists,” the director general of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, reported on Tuesday.

National doctors and medical specialists will also be able to participate.

What are the requirements to participate in the international call for medical specialists?

To apply, medical specialists must meet the following requirements:

Valid passport

Title and professional license of the specialty

CV

Letter from last employer

Spanish language proficiency

Those interested should enter this link to register and obtain the participation sheet that expresses the formal request to work in Mexico in one of the 43 specialties offered by the IMSS.

The profiles will be evaluated by a committee of experts and help will be provided to manage all immigration procedures through an appointment at the nearest embassy or consulate.

Where are the vacancies for international medical specialists located?

The vacancies are distributed in 54 hospitals in the following states:

13 in Sonora

2 in Chihuahua

1 in Baja California

7 in Baja California Sur

6 in Nayarit

3 in Colima

2 in Michoacan

2 in Zacatecas

1 in Hidalgo

2 in Tlaxcala

2 in Veracruz

1 in Warrior

4 in Oaxaca

7 in Chiapas

1 in Campeche

Location of vacancies for foreign and national medical specialists.

The call and the requirements will be available on the platforms of the IMSS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), as well as in the offices of the Mexican embassy in other countries.

Call for general practitioners

In addition to the international call, there will be 1,750 vacancies for general practitioners, 550 specialist nurses Y 1,357 nursing techniques in five states: Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Sonora, Baja California Sur and Campeche.

Those interested should register on the page www.gob.mx/imss-bienestar.

Health personnel who have participated in health care areas during pandemic.