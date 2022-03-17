They launch free trainings to develop basic skills on the web: who they are for and how to access

Amazon Web Services launched new free training initiatives (Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa).

Although before the outbreak of the coronavirus the world was increasingly digitizing, the truth is that the pandemic strongly accelerated this trend. In this frame, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched two new free, hands-on training initiatives for people to learn cloud computing skills: thus, both young students and professionals will be able to obtain more knowledge and experience in computing jobs.

According to the AWS Global Digital Skills Study, 85% of workers acknowledge that they now need more technical knowledge to do their jobs as a result of the changes brought about by Covid-19. For its part, the World Economic Forum (World Economic Forum in Spanish) estimated that by 2025 half of the global workforce will need to be retrained and 97 million new roles will arise due to digitalization.

AWS Educate: New Content at a Wider Reach

The first initiative aws educate, it is designed for motivated students aged 13 and over who are not yet working in the cloud. The program offers hundreds of hours of free self-paced trainings, including over 50 courses and ten hands-on labs in the AWS Management Console, so students can practice without rushing.

As indicated by AWS last Wednesday, in this new version -which includes interactive content- the “.edu” email address requirement was eliminated. In that way, the platform became even more accessible.

New program features include:

–Four new courses: Cloud Computing 101, AWS DeepRacer Primer, Machine Learning Foundation, and Builder Labs.

–Nine new labsHelps students put theory into practice.

–redesigned website: Guide learners to training content based on their knowledge, goals, interests, and age.

–New “Explore Online” section: features supplemental content such as new courses, Twitch videos, blogs, and white papers.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, AWS Educate has reached more than one million students around the world. Individuals who want to validate their knowledge can earn AWS Educate badges and prepare for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam. In addition, the program offers a bridge to potential employers through the AWS Educate Job Board, featuring thousands of cloud computing job postings, where adult students (ages 18 and up) can explore and apply for high-demand jobs and internships.

It is worth mentioning that AWS Educate is available worldwide in Spanish, English, Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Korean, French, German and Portuguese.

AWS Cloud Quest: Game-Based Learning

The second initiative is AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner, which is available globally in English for personal computers (PCs). It’s about a brand new 3D game, designed by AWS Training and Certification, which is intended to help people gain experience. This program is ideal for early career or adult learners new to the cloud. “Teach the fundamental concepts of cloud computing, while students use drones and collect gems in their quest to solve challenges in a virtual city.

As specified, the game includes videos, quizzes and practical exercises based on real-world business scenarios. And they detailed: “Throughout their adventure, students understand what the cloud is by exploring the services and main categories of AWS (for example, compute, storage, database and security services) and creating basic solutions on the cloud”.

For students looking to become industry accredited, the AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner offers an engaging way to help prepare for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam.

Amazon Web Services Initiatives

“AWS Educate and AWS Cloud Quest intentionally steer clear of passive content. We want to bring abstract cloud computing concepts to life through hands-on, interactive activities that allow students to immediately turn theory into practice.” Abby Daniel, AWS Program Manager for Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean.

To access the AWS Educate website, go to: https://aws.amazon.com/es/education/awseducate/. And to participate in AWS Cloud Quest: Cloud Practitioner, through AWS Skill Builder, go to: https://explore.skillbuilder.aws/learn/course/external/view/elearning/11458/aws-cloud-quest-cloud -Practitioner.

Amazon is seeking to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to train 29 million people in cloud computing skills for free by 2025. The company set out to reach people from all walks of life and all skill levels, in more than 200 countries and territories.

“As the world becomes increasingly digital, the need for people with technical knowledge has never been greaterDaniel assured. And along those lines, he concluded: “We want to help address the technology skills gap, putting free skills training in the hands of anyone who wants to learn more about cloud computing.”

