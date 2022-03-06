They launch the first promos of ‘Corazón Guerrero’, a telenovela with Alejandra Espinoza from TelevisaUnivision

Alexandra Espinoza She is already a protagonist of soap operas after her brief appearances in stories such as “Rubí (2020)” and “El Dragón”. Now the Univision presenter heads the cast of “Warrior heart” where her gallant will be the actor Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco.

“Corazón Guerrero” is already recorded in Mexico and it will be the same country that sees this production before the Latino public in the United States on Univision. The first promos have already been released by the Las Estrellas channel and its grand premiere will be next March 28 at 4:30 pm.

“Corazón Guerrero”, starring Alejandra Espinoza and Gonzalo García Vivanco, tells the story of the brothers, Jesús (Gonzalo García Vivanco), Damián (Rodrigo Guirao) and Samuel (Christian de la Campa), who are separated when their father dies. and given up for adoption to different families. Some time later, Jesús manages to reunite with his brothers and, in front of his father’s tomb, they swear to punish Augusto Ruíz Montalvo (Diego Olivera), who destroyed his family.

Eduardo Yañez, Sabine Moussier, Manuel Ojeda, Tanya Vázquez, Aleida Núñez, Sian Chiong and José Luis Duval, among others, also participate in “Corazón Guerrero”.

Keep reading

• Alejandra Espinoza “gets carried away” with kisses to her lover in the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”

• Alejandra Espinoza is confirmed as the protagonist of ‘Corazón Guerrero’, a new Televisa and Univision telenovela

• ‘Corazón Guerrero’: Meet the trio of leading men who will soon light up the screens of TelevisaUnivision