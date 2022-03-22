They launch tracker of mansions and yachts of oligarchs close to Putin

These are the assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs 2:29

New York (CNN Business) — A non-profit information network launched the “Russian Asset Tracker” on Monday, a database to track the assets of prominent Russians with ties to Vladimir Putin.

It is “the most comprehensive public database on oligarch assets to date,” according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which has collaborated with 27 media outlets to launch the tracker. The tool is interactive and shows the “enormous wealth held outside of Russia by oligarchs and key figures close” to the Russian president.

The investigative project uncovered more than 150 assets worth some $17 billion in total, including properties, private jets, company shares, yachts, mansions and others. Journalists uncovered these assets through trawling property records, company records, and overseas leaks.

“Vladimir Putin’s Russia has been controlled by a very small group of people, enablers who keep him in power while profiting from his patronage system at the expense of the Russian people,” OCCRP editor Drew Sullivan said in a statement. Press release.

That system has come under renewed scrutiny since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, as Western governments have tried to freeze Putin’s and the oligarchs’ assets abroad and prevent them from traveling. The goal is twofold: the sanctions act as a punishment for the Russian establishment and as a cudgel to try to force Putin to back down.

The idea was conceived in February, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to The Guardian, which is part of the project. The project was launched with “a list of 35 individuals named last year by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny as ‘key enablers and beneficiaries of the Kremlin kleptocracy'”.

Just three weeks after the invasion, “27 of those people are subject to sanctions in the US and Europe. Another seven have been blacklisted from Canada,” The Guardian wrote.

One of the people on that list of 35 is Roman Abramovich, a 55-year-old man with an estimated fortune of $13.5 billion. Although he has denied links to Putin, Abramovich recently announced that he will sell the Chelsea soccer club, which he acquired in 2003. The OCCRP database shows that he has assets worth at least $7 billion, including a seaside estate on the posh French Riviera, a Bombardier private jet, and various estates dotted around London.

Others included in the database are businessman Alisher Usmanov, Igor Sechin (CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft), and Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire who made his fortune in the aluminum business.

The OCCRP has published other revelations in the past, including a report on Swiss bank Credit Suisse detailing its clients, who included criminals, suspected human rights violators and parties facing sanctions. The Swiss bank rejected the information presented in the report.