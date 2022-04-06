They leaked photos of Ángela Aguilar very affectionate with the composer Gussy Lau, 15 years older

The famous 18-year-old has currently denied having an affair (Photo: Instagram/angela_aguilar_)

Although Ángela Aguilar prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlightand although she highlighted that in her childhood she was in love with William Levy, now some images have emerged that would account for her romance with a man several years older than her.

The famous Mexican regional singer appears in some photographs released on Twitter by the user “Queen Venenosa”, where the young woman appears with composer Gussy Lauwhich could confirm their relationship.

The alleged boyfriend of the 18-year-old singer joined Pepe Aguilar’s team in March 2021, as part of the staff from Equinoccio Records and it would be from then on that he strengthened his closeness with the singer.

Gussy Lau is a Sinaloan composer, creator of multiple successes of the Mexican regional (Photo: Instagram)

After the filtering of the images, where it is established that the musician is 15 years older than Ángela, some admirers of Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter brought out an old video where the musician denies a romantic interest in the so-called “princess of the Mexican regional”.

“Would you go with Ángela Aguilar”, they questioned him. “Not with Ángela, nor with Aneliz, and if she were a woman, not with Leonardo. Not because? Very simple, Pepe Aguilar is my bossI’ve seen him, he’s two meters tall and you get to do something to one of his children, shut up, he’ll give you a hell of a lot! He can’t find you to hit another one, ”she expressed in a clip belonging to a instagram.

According to the account that published the images, the young man who appears next to the heiress of the Aguilar dynasty is the composer René Humberto Lau Ibarra, known in that environment as “Gussy Lau”33, who already has an important career in the field of recorded music.

Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau appeared very close in the images released on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)

“Well, I got this photo of Ángela Aguilar with her boyfriend Gussy Lau, a Mexican composer. It’s not for nothing Pepe Aguilar, but take care of your princess because the young man does not have a good reputation, they say that he throws the dog at everything that moves”, reads the account publication.

Gussy for his work has won awards Spotify, Billboard and Latin Grammysince it has been part of successes such as Of the kisses that I gave youby Christian Nodal; to how many disappointmentsof Caliber 50; Tonight I forget, played by Julión Álvarez; and they didn’t tell you wrongamong around 100 more songs that have made him stand out in the industry.

Only on the page of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) can be found around 65 of his works. However, some netizens have pointed out that The composer has been in a relationship with a woman named Itzel for years. At the moment neither Ángela nor Gussy have declared anything about the photographs where they are seen very close together and even with their lips very closely.

Gussy Lau would have been the man who sent Angela a thousand roses before her concert performance, recently (Photo: Instagram/@premiodelaradio)

And it is that a few days ago, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter revealed during an interview that a suitor had sent her more than a thousand roses to her hotel and to her concert that is part of her tour Mexican in love by United States. Although at that time refused to discuss the identity of the mysterious heartthrobnow it would have been revealed that it is René Humberto Lau Ibarra.

Gussy Lau is also the composer of Ángela Aguilar’s greatest hitwith which he became massively known in the musical environment: where they see me. Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, he is the son of a Korean father and a Sinaloan mother, and began working with Pepe Aguilar since March of last year, when the singer introduced him in one of his YouTube videos.

In addition to the awards he has won for his musical work, the young musician has also received local awards such as Distinguished Mocoritense, Granito de Oro and Winning Minds.

KEEP READING:

They branded Ángela Aguilar as “rude” for not thanking the older adult who opened the door for her

Pepe Aguilar assured that his autobiography will cause controversy: “Maybe they won’t give me a chance to sing anymore”

Ángela Aguilar went viral for taking up Belinda’s famous phrase in “Premios Lo Nuestro 2022”

Joan Sebastian’s daughter called Ángela Aguilar “goddess” despite alleged rivalry between families